Which Chocolate Company Is Older, Cadbury Or Hershey's?

Chocolate is one of the most beloved sweets in the world and for good reason. It not only tastes great by itself but pairs excellently with fruit, cheese, and wine. It's also essential to countless dessert and snack recipes. Because of this, the demand for chocolate is definitely high, which is why so many different chocolate companies have popped up throughout the years, keeping our sweet tooth satisfied.

Arguably, two of the biggest chocolate companies in the world are Cadbury (currently owned by Mondelēz International) and Hershey's. Both are equally classic and well liked, but there's some confusion as to which is older. Cadbury ultimately takes the trophy here, with a start date of 1824. Hershey's didn't get its start until 1894. This makes Cadbury around 200 years old, but shockingly it still isn't the oldest chocolate company in the world. Not only are there older chocolate brands, but there's even a chocolate brand that's been around for nearly 300 years, surpassing Cadbury by almost an entire century.