No one would blame you if you thought the oldest continually-operating chocolate company in the world was located somewhere in Switzerland or Spain or even Mexico, countries well-known for their chocolate-making traditions. You might even expect the company's name to have a familiar ring, like perhaps Toblerone, Lindt or Callebaut. But the oldest company in the world is based in Spain, a brand you probably never heard of: Xocolata Jolonch, founded in 1770 in the Catalan city of Agramunt. Aside from its chocolate-making tradition, the Agramunt region is also associated with its Spanish rendition of nougat, the Middle Eastern confection typically made from hazelnuts or almonds, sugar, egg whites, and honey.

For the past 250-plus years, Xocolata Jolonch has been producing chocolate in Spain using the ancient stone-ground method used by the Aztecs and Mayans in Mexico. Stone-ground chocolate is unlike the smooth, creamy European chocolate we are more familiar with. Instead, stone-ground chocolate generally has less sugar, does not contain dairy, and has a gritty consistency that the Wall Street Journal likened to "crunchy dirt." Xocolata Jolonch is not only using the same methods as it has in the past but also many of the same tools. This, the company website says, makes the factory a "veritable museum."