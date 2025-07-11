The Vintage Chocolate Brand That's Somehow Been Around For Nearly 300 Years

Chocolate has a rich and complex history. The sweet treat we know and love today was at one point kept secret for a century. Since the recipe was unleashed, chocolate has fascinated foodies with new, rare types of chocolate — and a multitude of brands and products — popping up throughout the years. Most people probably think that major chocolate companies are a more modern invention, but one of the oldest chocolate brands is almost 300 years old.

Established in 1764, Baker's Chocolate was the brainchild of an unemployed chocolatier and a general store owner. Together, the two would become the first American chocolate manufacturers. Although the original purpose of the company was to make drinking chocolate, Baker's Chocolate eventually became most commonly used as baking chocolate, which has its own unique uses compared with regular chocolate. Today, the company is still going strong. Many Baker's Chocolate products can be found on grocery store shelves; in fact, the company is lauded for its rich flavor and wide selection. It helped set the stage for some of the other chocolate brands that would grow over the centuries.