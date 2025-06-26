The Tell-Tale Sign A Restaurant Is A Tourist Trap

Many of the greatest food cities in the world were built to last. Tokyo, New York City, Athens, and Naples all existed before their countries' modern borders were drawn. This rich history is reflected in the thriving restaurant scene, where food tells the story of the people who developed it. Half the fun of traveling to any of these destinations is getting to experience the food and drink firsthand, but there are a couple of things to be aware of if you're looking to dine like the locals. As a traveler, you're likely to encounter the "tourist trap" restaurant.

Chowhound spoke with Penny Chua, the owner and managing partner of the iconic Lotus of Siam on Flamingo Road in Las Vegas — a restaurant that has brought unique Northern Thai flavor to one of the largest cities in the Southwest for over 20 years. A red flag she identifies in tourist traps is when the quality of the food or service doesn't match the hype of the restaurant. Flashy marketing and gimmicks, such as huge signs and constant promotions, can't conceal a poor reputation, not without the food to back it up. "I notice things like subpar ingredients, staff who don't seem knowledgeable about the menu, and rushed, impersonal service," says Chua. Her sentiment aligns with what many other professionals point to as another major restaurant red flag: A large, incohesive menu.