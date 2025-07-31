7 Baking Tools From Costco That You Need To Buy

There's nothing — and we mean nothing — better than snacking on a sweet treat. We'd even go so far as to say that the best sweet treats are those made with our own hands in the comfort of our own kitchens. After all, the first bite of a homemade gooey caramel chocolate chip cookie or a custard-filled Boston cream donut is worth any and every mess of flour or runny egg.

But whether you're a seasoned baker or a novice just getting their feet wet, the tools you use to bake matter. To help get you set up and start making iconic Great British Baking Show-style desserts, you'll need a few items from brand names you can trust to make the process easier. Luckily, Costco comes to the rescue. We're sharing seven baking tools that you simply have to buy if you want to impress guests (and yourself) with your next delicious creation.