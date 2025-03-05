Follow This Rule To Avoid Setting Parchment Paper On Fire In The Oven
Parchment paper has infinite tricks for you to use, and it can help extend the life of your trays and pans. Its silicone coating makes the paper non-stick while creating a barrier between hot grease and your cookware. This heat-resistant material is a baker's best friend. There's something you should know before using it in the kitchen, though — heat-resistant doesn't mean flame-retardant.
Parchment paper is indeed flammable. It's safe to use in the oven up to 420 or 450 degrees Fahrenheit on average, but you can double-check by reading the product's box or the manufacturer's website. Beyond this high heat point, the parchment paper's dangling edges might start to char, giving your food some unwanted seasoning. Worst case scenario: You get an oven fire. Avoid the inferno by trimming the loose edges of the parchment paper to fit the tray or pan it's sitting inside. Or if that's too much work, just fold it to fit the shape of the surface.
When parchment paper reaches its limit
Parchment paper is safe to use in the oven, air fryer, and microwave if you're following the safety precautions. Keep it away from the stove, broiler, and grill, where high heat can singe the edges. If you need to trap moisture while grilling, such as to soften a brisket or rack of ribs, aluminum foil is more durable. Silicone baking mats are a reusable substitute for parchment paper that doesn't have flammable curly edges, but they still can't cross that 420- or 450-degree threshold without starting to warp or melt.
A bare sheet pan might have to do the trick for high-heat cooking. Double-check that the material can handle temperatures greater than 450 degrees. Most food won't need to get so hot, but there are always outliers. For example, you can make homemade pizza taste like it came out of a pizza oven by investing in a pizza stone. This piece of cookware is one of the best high-heat investments because it's designed to handle temperatures of 500 degrees or greater. If you want to bring the heat and still dodge the pan-scrubbing workout after, just coat the surface of your pizza stone or tray with a high-smoke-point oil.