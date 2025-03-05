Follow This Rule To Avoid Setting Parchment Paper On Fire In The Oven

Parchment paper has infinite tricks for you to use, and it can help extend the life of your trays and pans. Its silicone coating makes the paper non-stick while creating a barrier between hot grease and your cookware. This heat-resistant material is a baker's best friend. There's something you should know before using it in the kitchen, though — heat-resistant doesn't mean flame-retardant.

Parchment paper is indeed flammable. It's safe to use in the oven up to 420 or 450 degrees Fahrenheit on average, but you can double-check by reading the product's box or the manufacturer's website. Beyond this high heat point, the parchment paper's dangling edges might start to char, giving your food some unwanted seasoning. Worst case scenario: You get an oven fire. Avoid the inferno by trimming the loose edges of the parchment paper to fit the tray or pan it's sitting inside. Or if that's too much work, just fold it to fit the shape of the surface.