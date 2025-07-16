The Absolute Best Cocktail To Make In A Ninja Slushi

For those who take the summertime potential for slushed-versions of beverages very seriously ... the Ninja SLUSHi will swiftly become your new best friend. This kitchen gadget has the capacity to seamlessly slush anything from juice to liquor. Normally, incorporating slushies into your summer party refreshments can be decently stressful. Keeping up with demand whilst maintaining a desirable consistency is a lot to manage. Not to mention you can only put your blender through so much use before it begins to sputter ... Plus, once you run out of ice, the party might as well be over.

In the SLUSHi's case, it can easily freeze a range of drinks, as it includes five different settings allowing it to manage ice cream to boozy cocktails. Ninja claims its product only takes 15 minutes up to an hour to get the perfect texture. Therefore, this appliance's frozen cocktail potential is near limitless. There aren't many ways you could go about this wrong, but there is one cocktail that is the absolute best for those summertime poolside hangs and cookouts.

A classic piña colada makes an excellent slushed version, as its components of coconut milk turn into that of an ice-creamy mouthfeel. The SLUSHi machine is completely ice-less, so if you're worried about maintaining your drink's frozen qualities, all it takes is following this pro-tip in order to make frozen cocktails that don't instantly melt. This creamy tropical-dream slush also will likely hold its freeze for longer as ice dilution is not a factor.