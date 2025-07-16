The Absolute Best Cocktail To Make In A Ninja Slushi
For those who take the summertime potential for slushed-versions of beverages very seriously ... the Ninja SLUSHi will swiftly become your new best friend. This kitchen gadget has the capacity to seamlessly slush anything from juice to liquor. Normally, incorporating slushies into your summer party refreshments can be decently stressful. Keeping up with demand whilst maintaining a desirable consistency is a lot to manage. Not to mention you can only put your blender through so much use before it begins to sputter ... Plus, once you run out of ice, the party might as well be over.
In the SLUSHi's case, it can easily freeze a range of drinks, as it includes five different settings allowing it to manage ice cream to boozy cocktails. Ninja claims its product only takes 15 minutes up to an hour to get the perfect texture. Therefore, this appliance's frozen cocktail potential is near limitless. There aren't many ways you could go about this wrong, but there is one cocktail that is the absolute best for those summertime poolside hangs and cookouts.
A classic piña colada makes an excellent slushed version, as its components of coconut milk turn into that of an ice-creamy mouthfeel. The SLUSHi machine is completely ice-less, so if you're worried about maintaining your drink's frozen qualities, all it takes is following this pro-tip in order to make frozen cocktails that don't instantly melt. This creamy tropical-dream slush also will likely hold its freeze for longer as ice dilution is not a factor.
Simple fresh ingredients make the best slushie cocktail
Notably, a classic like the piña colada is one of many frozen crowd pleasers, so you won't be going wrong anytime soon with this slush-ified cocktail option. Additionally, the ingredients are fresh and offer a bright milkshake-adjacent addition to your summer drinks rotation. All you'll need is pineapple juice, lime juice, coconut milk or cream (or both), rum (or liquor of choice), and sugar to taste.
If you want to kick this drink up a notch to more adult palate, feel free to drop in some angostura bitters for a more rounded flavor profile. If you're used to blending with ice, the Ninja SLUSHi will shake up your frozen drinks routine. This machine only works properly with liquids — no solids. So if you're opting to use the the best possible pineapple juice for piña coladas, you'll need to ensure you strain out anything that could mess with this machine's freezing process. If you can't be bothered to strain, just make sure to get the required ingredients without pulp.
If this tropical favorite is not for you, there's a wide range of drinks that are better frozen according to bartenders for you to try instead. For those alcohol-free drink lovers at the function, you can also always offer the slush base sans-alcohol, and add it on the top as floaters for guests to mix in themselves, the options are as open ended as your imagination this summer.