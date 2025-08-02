7 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering At Jersey Mike's
You can't talk about great subs without mentioning Jersey Mike's, a fast food chain specializing in sandwiches with a side of chips and a drink. It went from a local sandwich shop to a global franchise thanks to Peter Cancro, a teen sandwich maker who turned the Point Pleasant, New Jersey, shop into a franchise with around 2,800 locations.
And, while you may think that you know everything about this popular chain, there are still hacks that can make your ordering experience better and get you tastier lunch options. From secret menu items to cutting down your wait time, these tips and tricks will help you make the most of your visit to Jersey Mike's.
In fact, one of the best parts about picking up your lunch at Jersey Mike's is the customization, but you have to know all of the options to make the ultimate sub sandwich. Subs are called so many different names depending on where you are in the world, but at Jersey Mike's, they go by numbers and fillings on the menu. The next time you grab something from Jersey Mike's, keep these secrets in mind to make your order memorable.
1. Forgetting about the secret menu
Jersey Mike's has a robust secret menu with special subs that don't appear on the main lineup in-store, although some are available online. Top choices to consider include classics like a BLT as well as subs that pay homage to the chain's Jersey roots. The "Jersey Shore Favorite" adds cappacuolo to a regular ham and cheese while leaving room for custom toppings. The only thing left for you to decide is whether you think the perfect BLT sandwich has toasted or soft bread.
Some special menu items are specific to different areas or locations. For example, a Jersey Mike's in California might have a California Club, which includes avocado and bacon on a turkey and provolone sandwich. If you're not in California, you can still order this tasty sub as long as the shop has all of the ingredients. Just let your sandwich maker know what you want, and they can tell you if it has a special secret menu name or if you've just created the next sandwich masterpiece.
Jersey Mike's employees even shared a sneaky rundown of the secret menu on Reddit to let people know just how many options are out there. Customization is key, so don't be afraid to ask for the combo that takes your fancy, plus as many toppings and condiments as you want.
2. Not trying your sandwich 'Mike's Way'
One of the great things about ordering at Jersey Mike's is that you can customize any sub with toppings, dressings, condiments, and more. But so many choices can lead to decision paralysis, not to mention the annoyance of everyone behind you in line waiting to order their own stuff. If you're not sure how to top everything, go with the recommendation of "Mike's Way."
You can ask for any sub made "Mike's Way," which means onion, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar, oregano, and salt. When you order your sub "Mike's Way," you'll get all of these toppings to dress up whatever meat or cheese combo you choose. This works well with a cold sub, but give it a shot on a grilled hot sub as well if you're in the mood for something a bit different.
If you forget what "Mike's Way" includes, just peek at the counter for a reminder. Most Jersey Mike's shops have the full ingredients list featured, and the sandwich makers know just what it involves.
3. Skipping a sub if you are gluten-free
You may think that subs are off the table if you follow a gluten-free diet. But that doesn't have to be the case when you swing by Jersey Mike's. You could stick with just the sides, but that's pretty boring and doesn't have the same appeal as a meaty sub. Fortunately, you don't have to skip your favorite combo thanks to the "sub in a tub" option and other gluten-free accommodations.
The "sub in a tub" concept forgoes the bread, offering a meat, cheese, and toppings-only bowl for those with dietary restrictions. When you order in the shop, you can ask for a "sub in a tub" or a bowl, which are the same thing. Online, you'll just see the option referred to as a bowl. It costs the same as a regular sub and has all of the same customization options.
There is also a gluten-free bread option for those who prefer the traditional sub setup. It has a slight upcharge of just under $2 more than the regular bread, but it's a much closer replica of a traditional sub without gluten on the ingredients list.
4. Not going in March
Jersey Mike's does a lot of charitable giving during March, which they call the "Month of Giving." The chain started the initiative back in 2011 and has been going above and beyond with donations in March every year since. In 2025, the entire month raised over $30 million.
If you are a Jersey Mike's fan, make sure to stop by for a sub during March to make your purchase go a little farther. You can donate to specific charities, which are often tied to the local community and vary based on region.
While some chains donate a portion of profits to charity throughout the month, on the specific "Day of Giving," Jersey Mike's donates 100% of sales, not just profits. The company hosts the "Day of Giving" annually as the grand finale of the "Month of Giving." Each year, the chain donates millions of dollars from the sales on just that day alone.
5. Standing in line
The downside of having super tasty and super popular subs is that customers often have to wait in line. This is especially true in busier restaurants or at peak times. If you're trying to beat the lunch rush, the secret hack is right in your pocket. Instead of standing in a long line to order your sub, download the Jersey Mike's app and put your order in.
You can pick it up faster than the time it would take to stand in line. There are often more options listed online compared to the in-store menu, although you can also order any of them at the counter. But with more space to scroll, the app can offer a seemingly endless list of potential sandwich combinations.
Even if you're already in the store waiting in line, you can still place your order via the app. It will be prepared and placed on a separate shelf with the other to-go pick-up orders. Jersey Mike's also offers delivery through the app. As a bonus, the app tracks your purchases and adds points if you have a MyMikes account.
6. Overlooking the kids' menu
Got a slightly smaller appetite today? There's a section of the menu that's often overlooked by grown-ups that provides the perfect amount of lunch for those lighter days: Go with the children's sub, which is also cheaper. You can doctor it up with plenty of toppings since these subs are just as customizable as the full-size ones. Plus, the kids' meal comes with a cookie and a drink, perfect for those with a sweet tooth as well.
While the kids' meal is recommended for guests ages eight and under, Jersey Mike's doesn't limit the children's menu to just kids. Anyone who wants something a little bit smaller can order from this menu.
If you want a meatier option that is a similar size, go with the mini sub instead. According to Jersey Mike's employees sharing their ordering tips and tricks on Reddit, the kid's sub and the mini are the same size but with a slightly different meat-to-cheese-to-toppings ratio. Different stores approach things differently, however, so you may find that some shops have individual policies when it comes to making the kids' sub.
7. Skipping the grill
A cold cut sandwich may be what you think of when you stop by Jersey Mike's, but just as your subs can be customized with toppings and condiments, they can also be elevated with a little bit of heat. The result is a pressed sandwich with extra savory flavor. If you're getting bored with the same old Jersey Mike's order, the secret to liven things up is to ask for it grilled.
Any of the cheese steak sandwiches are especially delicious after spending a little bit of time on the grill. The kind of steak Jersey Mike's uses in its subs isn't super clear, but it's a hearty staple on many of the cheesesteaks featured on the menu. You can also create your own sub, then ask for it grilled. Be sure to add some good melting cheese to get the gooey inside that makes this sandwich so tasty. It'll add a couple of extra minutes to the preparation time, but we promise it's worth it.
Jersey Mike's makes every sub to order and can give it just as much grilling time as you'd like. If you want a little extra toasted, just let your server know, and they can craft the perfect lunch for you.