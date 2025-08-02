7 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering At Jersey Mike's

You can't talk about great subs without mentioning Jersey Mike's, a fast food chain specializing in sandwiches with a side of chips and a drink. It went from a local sandwich shop to a global franchise thanks to Peter Cancro, a teen sandwich maker who turned the Point Pleasant, New Jersey, shop into a franchise with around 2,800 locations.

And, while you may think that you know everything about this popular chain, there are still hacks that can make your ordering experience better and get you tastier lunch options. From secret menu items to cutting down your wait time, these tips and tricks will help you make the most of your visit to Jersey Mike's.

In fact, one of the best parts about picking up your lunch at Jersey Mike's is the customization, but you have to know all of the options to make the ultimate sub sandwich. Subs are called so many different names depending on where you are in the world, but at Jersey Mike's, they go by numbers and fillings on the menu. The next time you grab something from Jersey Mike's, keep these secrets in mind to make your order memorable.