What Kind Of Steak Does Jersey Mike's Use In Its Subs?

Jersey Mike's has been satisfying sandwich cravings since 1956 with its array of Philly cheesesteaks and other made-to-order subs. Mike's Famous Philly sets the standard on their menu with onions, peppers, white American cheese, and a pile of steak, thin-sliced raw and seared to order on a hot griddle. Another 11 types of cheesesteak sandwiches follow, adding twists on the classic with additions like portabella mushrooms, green bell peppers, and a variety of cheese choices. With every iteration of the original Philly cheesesteak, one thing remains the same: the steak.

At least, the presentation of the steak is still the same. Steak sandwiches are icons on Jersey Mike's menu, and its sandwiches were famous in New Jersey before Jersey Mike's became a global sensation. The beef in these sandwiches has always been cooked-to-order and served piping hot with plenty of toppings. But where does Jersey Mike's actually get the steak for their legendary sub sandwiches?

That answer isn't easily deciphered these days. There was a time when Jersey Mike's proudly advertised it used only 100% USDA Certified Angus beef, but that label has quietly dropped away from marketing campaigns. Now the company emphasizes quality on its website, dropping clues about privately sourced meat without actually saying where it sources its beef.