Rustic Vs Country-Style Kitchens: What's The Difference?
If you've ever had trouble putting together an inspiration board for kitchen decor ideas, it might be because there's a lot of confusion between different interior design styles. Searching "rustic" on Pinterest can produce a lot of results that don't seem to have much in common at all. To set the record straight, we contacted some experts to break down the difference between two common interior styles: rustic and country.
Chowhound spoke with The Brownstone Boys, Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum, an interior design duo and HomeGoods Featured Finders. "A rustic kitchen," they say, "leans into raw textures — think natural wood beams, exposed brick, aged metals, and earthy tones. It has a slightly more rugged, unfussy vibe."
That rugged simplicity, the pair explains, is typically absent in country-style kitchens, which have a more put-together appeal. Bordelon and Slocum cite features like cabinetry painted in neutral shades such as classic cream or soft sage, collectible items displayed on open shelves (a vintage mid-century kitchen trend), and hardware like drawer pulls in vintage-inspired styles.
Elements of rustic and country-style kitchens
Country-style interior design is inspired by the country houses of Western Europe. It's humble yet full of character, with a neutral, pastel color palette and floral design elements. Country-style spaces are all about comfort and leisure, and several cottagecore concepts overlap with it. To bring this romantic ambiance into your kitchen, consider adding porcelain vases, toile de Jouy dish towels, antique wood furniture, and gold or copper metallic accents.
Rustic interiors tend to lean more toward an old industrial style, while country-style interiors lean more toward the farmhouse look. Rustic interiors embody log cabin aesthetics, having exposed wooden and stone elements, such as ceiling beams or pipes on display. Dark neutrals and warm colors comprise the palette, giving it a heavier appearance than a country-style one. Rustic-themed decor to add to your kitchen might include glass jars, distressed wooden furniture, leather barstool seats, and displaying cast-iron cookware.
According to the Brownstone Boys, both rustic and country-style can be adapted with thoughtful organization in the kitchen. When asked if one style was more functional than the other, they responded, "It really comes down to layout and how the space is designed to support daily life. We always say the most functional kitchens are the ones designed around how you live, whether you're meal-prepping for the week, hosting Sunday dinner, or just trying to find a clean counter for your coffee."