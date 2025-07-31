Rustic Vs Country-Style Kitchens: What's The Difference?

If you've ever had trouble putting together an inspiration board for kitchen decor ideas, it might be because there's a lot of confusion between different interior design styles. Searching "rustic" on Pinterest can produce a lot of results that don't seem to have much in common at all. To set the record straight, we contacted some experts to break down the difference between two common interior styles: rustic and country.

Chowhound spoke with The Brownstone Boys, Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum, an interior design duo and HomeGoods Featured Finders. "A rustic kitchen," they say, "leans into raw textures — think natural wood beams, exposed brick, aged metals, and earthy tones. It has a slightly more rugged, unfussy vibe."

That rugged simplicity, the pair explains, is typically absent in country-style kitchens, which have a more put-together appeal. Bordelon and Slocum cite features like cabinetry painted in neutral shades such as classic cream or soft sage, collectible items displayed on open shelves (a vintage mid-century kitchen trend), and hardware like drawer pulls in vintage-inspired styles.

"Both styles pair beautifully with unexpected finds," shared Bordelon and Slocum. "At HomeGoods, we love sourcing real wood cutting boards, antique-style ceramics, or handwoven baskets that help layer in that collected, lived-in feel no matter which direction you're leaning."