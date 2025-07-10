The Vintage Kitchen Accessory That's A Must-Have For Rustic-Themed Décor
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Wooden surfaces and farmhouse sinks are all you really need to make your kitchen feel rustic, but a few other items help set the mood. Bronze pendant lights add a touch of dull, metallic shine to the place while a stove cove is a stylish, cozy element for housing your appliances. Add a collection of cast iron or copper cookware and you really have a rustic aesthetic — especially if it's hanging beneath open-faced cabinetry. Dishes and decorations mingle on these shelves, with your dinner plates sitting next to antique cooking tools and Pyrex dishes that changed home cooking forever. Among those nostalgic hints to the past should be another kitchen accessory, one that can deliver a cottage vibe without costing a fortune (unless you're interested in collecting): Vintage kitchen cannister sets.
Vintage kitchen cannisters, with their beautiful labeling, have been popular in kitchens since the mid-19th century. It's easy to see why. They create clearly labeled, easily accessed storage for anything, really. Plus, there are a ton of beautiful styles to choose from since vintage kitchen cannisters are made from all kinds of materials, including tin, aluminum, glass, ceramic, and enamel.
Where to buy vintage kitchen cannister sets
Thrift stores, antique shows, and estate sales are great places to look for vintage kitchen cannisters. Keep an eye out for them at garage sales, too. If you don't want to do the work of hunting them down, you can always turn to the internet. Websites such as eBay have a lot of listings for pre-owned or more niche-style cannisters. Look to Amazon and home goods stores for new cannisters designed to be vintage, such as the Gerson vintage kitchen cannisters or the more ornate American Atelier blue antique cannisters.
Vintage kitchen cannisters work great for storing flour, coffee, and tea. They also satisfy a few suggestions for decorating a vintage kitchen from expert Joanna Gaines, who has great tips for remodeling vintage kitchens. She suggests adding a pop of color to your kitchen, for instance, and a set of kitchen cannisters can do just that. They can double as more than just food storage, too. Vintage kitchen cannisters are great options for storing other items, such as craft supplies or tools. They also make adorable planters, and they can just be decorations that add a homey, nostalgic vibe to the whole space.