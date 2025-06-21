The Old-School Technique HGTV's Erin Napier Uses To Inspire Kitchen Decor Ideas

The digital world of Pinterest makes things move faster, allowing ideas to come together with just a few clicks. While this makes it super-easy to curate a vibe for your kitchen, the best ideas take time. Erin Napier, co-host of HGTV's "Home Town," has been going old-school when it comes to kitchen inspiration, ditching on-screen methods and using cut-and-paste collages to develop ideas for creating her personal culinary haven.

In a viral Instagram video, Napier shows herself alongside her daughter, Helen, as they create collages with old "Cottage Living" magazines. Taking a step back from screens and actually cutting and pasting photos together can help you assemble a look that's truly your own, rather than grabbing inspiration from a kitchen designed to fit the aesthetic preferences of a fellow home decor Pinterest board owner.

Making a bespoke design board of your home or kitchen decor desires is simple. Grab some old magazines, a pair of scissors, a glue stick, a large piece of poster board, and go to town. Feel free to remove or add items as your tastes change, and don't forget to snap a photo of your board for inspiration before you hit your favorite home decor stores.