How To Know When Sunflower Seeds Are Ready To Be Harvested For A Protein-Packed Snack

Sunflowers add a cheerful charm to the garden, with dramatically colored petals on heads that follow the sun. Plus, their seeds are edible. Once you enjoy the blooming flowers, you can harvest them for protein-rich snacking, to use in baking projects, or for things like homemade nut butter. There's a sweet spot to aim for when you harvest sunflower seeds, timing that considers maturation of the seeds and the hunger of foragers like birds. Harvest them too early and you won't get enough oomph in the sunflower seeds inside their shells. Wait too long and there's a chance something else will get to those seeds first.

Harvesting sunflower seeds shouldn't even be considered until the flower's petals have shriveled up around the edge. Look for other signs that the seeds are maturing like the back of the sunflower head turning yellow and the seeds getting larger inside the center of the flower. Some gardeners wait until the seeds are dropping off the flower before they cut it. Others harvest sunflowers when ⅔ of the seeds look full and ready, then hang them upside down in a well-ventilated area to dry, loosely covered by a paper bag or cheesecloth to help protect from pests. Whichever signs you look for, when the time comes to harvest your sunflower seeds, cut the flower from the stem and let it dry somewhere warm before removing the seeds by brushing your thumb over the flower's center.