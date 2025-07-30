Improve The Taste Of Cheap Bourbon With This Common Kitchen Appliance. (It's Easier Than You Think)

We know that you're dutifully following all the rules for buying bourbon, but sometimes you still end up with bottles of booze that would have been better left on the shelf. Maybe that cheap hooch was a gift from a well-intended friend (or an enemy!), maybe you acquired it all on your own to tip just a bit into a sweet potato pie, or maybe it's old and dusty enough to be absent any origin. In any case, the stuff's still stuck in your liquor cabinet. It would be nice to get some use out of it. Turns out, a whirl through the blender is just the thing to invigorate the amber liquid.

Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward, founder of Urban Bourbonist, LLC, and executive director of Bourbon Charity, tells Chowhound exclusively that "it's a wild-sounding idea, but yes, aeration can have an effect. Running bourbon through a blender or using a small handheld milk frother rapidly exposes it to oxygen, which can soften some sharp edges, burn off some volatile notes, and create a rounder mouthfeel. Some people swear by it, especially for bottom-shelf bottles." But Blatner also says to take this promising hack with a grain of salt: "Do I recommend it? If you're playing around with a $15 bottle, go for it. Just don't expect it to miraculously taste like a bourbon that is aged longer and priced three to four times more."