11 Complex Cocktails Bartenders Actually Don't Mind Making

If you ask a bartender their favorite cocktail, they'll probably list off a hundred different varieties. When it comes down to what cocktails they favor making while on the job, however, their answer might be a bit more specific. Of course, drinks like an Aperol spritz or a gin and tonic are the easiest ones to whip up. If you're being served by an experienced bartender who is passionate about their craft, they will readily embrace complex cocktails without hesitation, often considering them among their favorites to make.

As a cocktail bar partner and seasoned bartender, I encourage my customers to order complex drinks since it exposes them to something new and exciting while also keeping me on my toes behind the bar. I find that making cocktails that require that little bit of extra techniques expands my knowledge of mixology, making me a better bartender. It also keeps my customers more informed about my craft.

All of these cocktails either display a bartender's knowledge of ingredient pairing or technical skill. What these 11 have in common is that they have the same great qualities: they're visually appealing, have complex but well-balanced delicious flavor, and, most importantly, utilize techniques that are challenging but won't hold up the ticket machine. That being said, here is a list of 11 complex cocktails I actually enjoy making, even on the busiest nights behind the bar.