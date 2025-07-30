Alton Brown's Lazy Tip For Better Pie Crust And Puff Pastry Is Absolutely Brilliant

Pie dough can be notoriously fiddly. Its high percentage of butter can be both a blessing for taste and texture, and a curse because it makes it so difficult to manipulate properly. Most bakers can remember at least one frustrating moment when they've ended up with a bit of a sticky mess. Celebrity and science-focused chef Alton Brown has a super simple trick that you can prep and forget, but will come to the rescue when you are dealing with any tricky dough.

Always keep a small cookie sheet in the freezer. You can also throw a sheet pan in the freezer when you start baking, but it is just as easy to keep a slim sheet tray at the bottom of the freezer (and it might make more space in your cabinets to boot). When you feel your dough start to become overly pliable and difficult to work with, you can take the sheet tray out of the freezer and press it down on the dough to firm it back up, or briefly swap out your work surface and put the frozen tray underneath the dough to help resolidify it, and then continue on your merry baking way.