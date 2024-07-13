Give Your Cookie Dough An Ice Bath To Solve An Annoying Baking Problem

Baking the perfect batch of chocolate chip cookies is an art, but science can certainly get in the way if you skip the step in most cookie recipes that calls for chilling the dough in the refrigerator for an hour before baking. We all want chocolate chip cookies that are soft and perfectly gooey in the middle, and that's why you've got to give your cookie dough an ice bath to solve the annoying baking problem that leads to thin, flat, and crispy cookies.

If you don't have time to chill your cookie dough down in the fridge, giving the dough a quick ice bath is the perfect solution. Once your dough has come together in a mixing bowl, transfer it to a large zip-top plastic bag and press to flatten. Build an ice bath with ice cubes and cold water in a large, flat-bottomed bowl or a rectangular baking dish and place the zip-top bag filled with cookie dough in the vessel to chill for about 15 minutes. From there, you can cut the bag to remove it, portion out your cookies, bake, and enjoy.