The Key To Preserving Whiskey? Ditch The Bottle It Came In
Yes, a home bar featuring the often-unique and interesting bottles that house various whiskeys (and whiskies) looks cool — but if you've opened those bottles and made it at least halfway through, you may want to consider making a change. When sealed and kept out of direct heat and light, whiskey can last for years. But once you've opened the bottle and begun to drink it, you'll run into the problem of the liquid being in contact with air, which can lead to off-flavors and cloudiness in as little as six months due to oxidation. And the less whiskey there is in the bottle, the faster this can occur since there's more air.
Some oxidation isn't necessarily bad, especially in high-proof whiskeys where air can help mellow overly aggressive spirits after a few weeks — just one of many hacks for better tasting whiskey. But over longer periods, whiskey can lose flavor and could gain sour or bitter notes. The simplest answer to this problem (besides finishing off that special bottle) is to decant it into a smaller container. But there are a few rules to remember when doing this, including the size, the material, and the kind of stopper.
What kind of bottle should you use to preserve whiskey?
The key to finding the perfect storage container for your partially consumed whiskey is pretty simple. It should be a glass bottle or decanter. You want it to have as little headspace as possible so there's less room for air. An amber- or blue-colored glass bottle is also a great choice, since it does a better job at blocking light from getting in to do even more damage to the spirit. If you're using an antique bottle or decanter, thoroughly clean it out before adding your whiskey. It's also vitally important to make sure that it has an airtight seal. Additionally, some experts suggest using a synthetic cork since it's less liable to be damaged over time.
Another option is to create your own infinity bottle of whiskey, which is basically a way to make your own unique blend with the last dribs and drabs of your opened whiskey collection. In the end, if you don't want your half-consumed whiskey to suffer due to oxidation, you may have to put aside that cool spherical Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon bottle, a rare find indeed, or some other interestingly designed bottles with the last of your favorite whiskey inside. But you can still have a visually appealing bar set up. It's all about choosing unique smaller glass bottles or miniature crystal decanters.