The Key To Preserving Whiskey? Ditch The Bottle It Came In

Yes, a home bar featuring the often-unique and interesting bottles that house various whiskeys (and whiskies) looks cool — but if you've opened those bottles and made it at least halfway through, you may want to consider making a change. When sealed and kept out of direct heat and light, whiskey can last for years. But once you've opened the bottle and begun to drink it, you'll run into the problem of the liquid being in contact with air, which can lead to off-flavors and cloudiness in as little as six months due to oxidation. And the less whiskey there is in the bottle, the faster this can occur since there's more air.

Some oxidation isn't necessarily bad, especially in high-proof whiskeys where air can help mellow overly aggressive spirits after a few weeks — just one of many hacks for better tasting whiskey. But over longer periods, whiskey can lose flavor and could gain sour or bitter notes. The simplest answer to this problem (besides finishing off that special bottle) is to decant it into a smaller container. But there are a few rules to remember when doing this, including the size, the material, and the kind of stopper.