How Long Is Opened Bourbon Good For?

Bourbon is a spirit that's meant to be savored. Whether it's a less expensive bourbon worth buying, such as Four Roses Kentucky straight bourbon, or something pricier, you may find yourself taking some time to get through an open bottle. And, if you're like us, you may have wondered if that bottle could go bad. So, we asked Robyn Smith, a whiskey expert and owner of the blog NEAT (@thisblogsneat on Instagram), to help provide some answers. "If it's sealed tightly and kept out of heat and sunlight, it'll hold up for many years," she told Chowhound in an exclusive Q&A. "Bourbon is high-proof and shelf-stable."

That's the good news. But if you're drinking a bottle of something extra special at a very leisurely pace like Eagle Rare 17, the very pricey limited-release bourbon, you might run into issues once you reach the halfway mark. Smith says you may begin to see signs of oxidation, which can include irreversible cloudiness and off-flavors. There could be a hint of sourness, or the spirit's original flavors and aromas may become toned down. Thankfully, there are some preventive measures you can take before oxidation sets in.