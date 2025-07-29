The Unexpected Method That Will Improve The Taste Of Store-Bought Sushi

Several grocery store chains, including Costco, Whole Foods, Publix, and Kroger, have added sushi to their deli counters in recent years. Store-bought sushi is quick, convenient, and generally fairly inexpensive. But, let's face it, grocery store sushi tastes different from restaurant sushi, largely because it's prepared ahead of time and kept in a refrigerated display case. While grocery store sushi is generally safe to eat, the taste and quality differ from store to store and don't typically surpass expectations. Luckily, an easy yet unexpected hack can significantly improve the taste of your store sushi: simply microwave it.

One of the biggest complaints about grocery store sushi is that the rice is dried out, resulting in an unsatisfying mouthfeel and bland taste. This is because, when rice is refrigerated, it becomes dry and hard, and also loses some of the vinegary, sweet flavor that is the hallmark of sushi rice. Additionally, the nori used to wrap the sushi loses its crisp texture when refrigerated for an extended period.

Microwaving sushi isn't standard advice, though. Always curious about whether such out-of-the-box solutions work, Chowhound tried it out in order to test the claim that the microwave can, in fact, add more life to store-bought sushi. The good news is, microwaving your grocery store sushi for a short amount of time can indeed restore some of the plumpness to the rice and add some flavor back to bland fish. The key is to not overdo it — microwaving sushi for too long, especially if it includes raw fish, can negatively affect the taste and texture of the seafood. Follow a few simple tips, and you're sure to appreciate just how good grocery store sushi can be with this simple trick.