The Unexpected Method That Will Improve The Taste Of Store-Bought Sushi
Several grocery store chains, including Costco, Whole Foods, Publix, and Kroger, have added sushi to their deli counters in recent years. Store-bought sushi is quick, convenient, and generally fairly inexpensive. But, let's face it, grocery store sushi tastes different from restaurant sushi, largely because it's prepared ahead of time and kept in a refrigerated display case. While grocery store sushi is generally safe to eat, the taste and quality differ from store to store and don't typically surpass expectations. Luckily, an easy yet unexpected hack can significantly improve the taste of your store sushi: simply microwave it.
One of the biggest complaints about grocery store sushi is that the rice is dried out, resulting in an unsatisfying mouthfeel and bland taste. This is because, when rice is refrigerated, it becomes dry and hard, and also loses some of the vinegary, sweet flavor that is the hallmark of sushi rice. Additionally, the nori used to wrap the sushi loses its crisp texture when refrigerated for an extended period.
Microwaving sushi isn't standard advice, though. Always curious about whether such out-of-the-box solutions work, Chowhound tried it out in order to test the claim that the microwave can, in fact, add more life to store-bought sushi. The good news is, microwaving your grocery store sushi for a short amount of time can indeed restore some of the plumpness to the rice and add some flavor back to bland fish. The key is to not overdo it — microwaving sushi for too long, especially if it includes raw fish, can negatively affect the taste and texture of the seafood. Follow a few simple tips, and you're sure to appreciate just how good grocery store sushi can be with this simple trick.
Tips for microwaving sushi
It's safe to assume that microwaving sushi is considered a faux pas among elite sushi chefs and expert sushi eaters. It also might just sound unpalatable to some people, like trying to reheat McDonald's fries in the microwave. However, we're talking about grocery store sushi, not freshly made restaurant sushi. If done right, you might be surprised how it will improve with the help of some gentle heat.
To microwave your store-bought sushi, simply place it on a plate or in a microwave-safe container and cover it loosely with a paper towel or lid. Covering it will help trap the moisture, creating steam that will rehydrate the rice and return some of its fluffy texture. Set the power level on your microwave to half power and microwave it for about 30 seconds for a full tray of sushi (around three rolls). If you're worried about overcooking it or you are reheating raw fish, you can always try heating it for fewer seconds and adding more time if needed.
After microwaving, the toppings will generally hold up well; the rice will be more flavorful and have an improved texture, and it'll taste better overall — closer to freshly prepared restaurant sushi, albeit still not as tasty. This is also a great hack for freshening up sushi that has been sitting in your fridge for a day. In general, store-bought sushi is safe to eat the next day as long as it has been properly refrigerated and isn't expired.