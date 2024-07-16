How To Reheat McDonald's Fries For First-Fry Flavor

Few symbols are as widely recognizable as the golden arches, and few foods as universally beloved as the McDonald's french fry. Many have come for the crown, but none has succeeded in unseating the reigning champ. Salty, hot, and crisp...It's practically impossible to eat just one. People around the world love McDonald's fries, and part of what they love is how thin and crispy they are. But the thinner a french fry is, the harder it will be to reheat without overcooking, and many have struggled to recreate that first fry texture. A large potato wedge can go back in the oven and still have a soft fluffy center, but skinny fries have a narrow reheat window before they're more like tough chips, or just plain hard and burnt.

The best option is always to re-fry. So, on the off chance that you do have a deep fryer handy, you can pop your fries back into the hot oil for a twice fried tasty result. But we're guessing most of you don't have one lying around, and even if you did, when you're reheating fast food you probably don't want to deal with a vat of hot oil and the time it takes for that to come up to temperature. So what's the next best option?

We got some fries, let them sit in the fridge for about four hours, and when it was snack time we took them out to test four different reheat methods. Here are our results.