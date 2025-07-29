Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite McDonald's Order Isn't A Burger

Giada De Laurentiis is a culinary icon. The cookbook author, Food Network personality, and chef is known for her many Mediterranean-style recipes. When it comes to cooking, De Laurentiis prefers the simple but sumptuous foods over the flash of an intensely complicated recipe. And while she is always open to putting a new spin on the classics (De Laurentiis is an avid enjoyer of chocolate pasta, an off-kilter and somewhat quirky choice), at the end of the day, she knows that less is sometimes more. This guiding philosophy doesn't just inform her own recipes, but her preference in fast food as well. This can be seen perhaps most prominently in her preferred McDonald's order.

In a 2015 interview with Williams Sonoma, De Laurentiis revealed the one McDonald's menu item she can't get enough of, and no, it isn't a burger. It isn't even the chain's crispy chicken nuggets. When it comes to the Golden Arches, there is only one menu item that she falls for every time: the french fries. When asked for her favorite fast food item, she answered, "I can't resist french fries from McDonald's!" Her choice may be provocative for some who think a trip to McDonald's simply isn't complete without a burger (celebrity baker Paul Hollywood's McDonald's order wouldn't be complete without a Big Mac and fries). However, just because McDonald's fries are a side doesn't mean they don't deserve to take center stage. These crispy, hot, thin-cut fries have endured for a reason: they're delicious.