Paul Hollywood's Go-To McDonald's Order Is A No-Frills Classic
With Paul Hollywood coming from a family of bakers, it's clear to see that his passion for bread and confectionary goods runs deep. His name can be found attached to an impressive resume that backs his expertise in the field, including being a long-time judge on the show "The Great British Bake Off," as well as on its American version. Not to mention, he has also published a number of culinary-related books, some of which are award winning. But with all this time spent working with sweets, it's no surprise that even Hollywood gets hankerings for salty food. And just like much of the population, he turns to McDonald's to solve that problem.
The Golden Arches restaurant is home to many celebrity chefs' favorite fast food orders, with Hollywood making it onto that list. Unlike a few who prefer more nuanced orders, though, his go-to meal is as classic as it gets: the signature McDonald's Big Mac along with some trusty fries. Save from a plain hamburger, this combo is as reliable as can be out of McDonald's iconic burgers.
Paul Hollywood gets a post-work treat from McDonald's
Just as the name would allude to, "The Great British Bake Off" involves a whole lot of baked goods. From cakes and tarts to pies and biscuits, the show is every sweet tooth's dream. But even those who have palates trained to recognize one superior dessert from another need a break every now and then. That was exactly the case for Paul Hollywood after filming the program's Christmas special years ago, as he shared with the Radio Times (via The Standard).
Naturally, Hollywood needed his savory cravings satisfied. So once shooting was done, he and his fellow judge, Mary Berry, headed to a McDonald's joint near their hotel. Though Berry refused to order anything and instead opted to wait for her own alternative dinner, Hollywood was eager to get his hands on a McDonald's Big Mac and a large side of fries. The celebrity chef has admitted to not being picky with his fast food choices, and his classic go-to reflects that.