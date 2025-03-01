Paul Hollywood's Go-To McDonald's Order Is A No-Frills Classic

With Paul Hollywood coming from a family of bakers, it's clear to see that his passion for bread and confectionary goods runs deep. His name can be found attached to an impressive resume that backs his expertise in the field, including being a long-time judge on the show "The Great British Bake Off," as well as on its American version. Not to mention, he has also published a number of culinary-related books, some of which are award winning. But with all this time spent working with sweets, it's no surprise that even Hollywood gets hankerings for salty food. And just like much of the population, he turns to McDonald's to solve that problem.

The Golden Arches restaurant is home to many celebrity chefs' favorite fast food orders, with Hollywood making it onto that list. Unlike a few who prefer more nuanced orders, though, his go-to meal is as classic as it gets: the signature McDonald's Big Mac along with some trusty fries. Save from a plain hamburger, this combo is as reliable as can be out of McDonald's iconic burgers.