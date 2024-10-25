The Ordering Hack That Ensures Your McDonald's Fries Are Fresh Every Time

Ordering french fries with no salt can ensure freshness in your McDonald's fries, but is it worth it? After all, that salt is added for a reason, so one would think that the unsalted fries would be bland, even if they are fresh. Well, there's actually more that goes into the flavor of McDonald's fries besides simply adding salt post-fryer. And for you, that means that you don't have to worry too much about losing out on your fries' flavor if you order them without salt.

To ensure that its fries have a satisfying texture and, most importantly, flavor on their own, McDonald's is quite particular about the potato varieties it uses for its fries, favoring the Russet Burbank, the Ranger Russet, the Umatilla Russet, and the Shepody. Additionally, to achieve the ideal crispy outside and fluffy inside, McDonald's uses beef flavored oil to cook its fries. With McDonald's fries, you've already got a really solid base of flavor from the potatoes themselves, as well as the oil in which the fries cook. So there's no need to worry that your fresh, unsalted fries will suffer from a lack of flavor. And if you're really hankering for an added boost of salt, you can always add some to your own taste. If anything, this ensures that your fries are always fresh and can be customized to what you like best — a real win-win for you!