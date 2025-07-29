Store-Bought Frosting Gets An Instant Boost Once You Throw In This Crunchy Add-In

Store-bought frosting is easy and convenient. But it's also a bit, well, blah when it comes to taste. Readymade frosting isn't bad necessarily, but it can often taste a bit one-note, leaving a lot to be desired. Luckily, you can upgrade your store-bought frosting as quickly as you can dress up a boxed cake mix, while also giving it some much-needed personality and pizazz. To give your tub of frosting an instant boost, simply add texture. Nuts are the perfect addition because you have so many flavor options to play with that go with all sorts of cake and frosting flavors.

There are a lot of choices on the market, but regardless of which brand you pick, this crunchy hack will work like a charm every time. You have plenty of nuts to choose from, but almonds, macadamia nuts, and peanuts are always great choices. They'll give you both texture and flavor, whether you stir them into your frosting for a hidden crunch or simply sprinkle them on top for a fancier aesthetic. If you really want to dig deep into the nutty flavor, toast your pieces before you add them, which brings out the oils, deepening the natural flavors and increasing the crunch factor.

You should definitely toast walnuts nuts, in particular, beforehand to reduce any of the natural bitterness present in them. The best part of this hack is that, while it will turn any store-bought frosting into something that seems more like a homemade delight, it will also bring more personality to homemade frosting too, so you can up your baking and decorating game regardless of what you're working with.