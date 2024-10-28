The Easiest Way To Upgrade Boxed Cake Mix

Since its creation in the 1930s, boxed cake mix has been a popular go-to for whipping up a cake quickly and easily. For a long time, simply adding frosting was enough to make it feel special. But as the years have passed, people have started looking for ways to improve not just the appearance, but the taste, too. While following the directions will give you a perfectly acceptable result, why settle for just fine when there are so many simple swaps and hacks that can take it to the next level? And one that's too easy not to try is adding a can of sweetened condensed milk to the cake when it's done.

For this method, simply poke holes on the top of the cake and pour the can over it. This is similar to making a tres leches cake, minus the other milks, and it adds a sweetness and moisture to the cake. Sweetened condensed milk is thick, rich, and packed with concentrated sweetness, which makes it the perfect addition for boosting both flavor and moisture. When you pour it over the cake, it seeps into the holes, creating a luscious texture throughout. The milk binds to the cake's crumb, locking in moisture and adding a creamy, melt-in-your-mouth sweetness. This method works so well thanks to how it enhances the flavor and in the way it transforms the cake's texture, making it incredibly soft and indulgent with very little effort.