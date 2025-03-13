The Chinese Restaurant Dessert That Came Before Fortune Cookies

When people think of Chinese restaurants, one of the first things that comes to mind is fortune cookies. While these are definitely fun little treats, there's actually a complex history behind these Chinese-American cookies. Fortune cookies aren't the only after-dinner treat in Chinese-American history, either.

Meet the almond cookie — a flat, circular cookie characterized by its crispy texture and single almond placed on top for decoration. This cookie actually predates the fortune cookie by several decades. Almond cookies were invented in the 1920s by Chinese immigrants in New York City.

Much like the myths about MSG in Chinese food, the concept that fortune cookies are the one-and-only Chinese restaurant dessert is also a myth. Unlike fortune cookies, which are made primarily by one company, almond cookies are made by all kinds of bakeries and restaurants around the world. You don't necessarily have to go to a restaurant to try out these delicious almond cookies for yourself.