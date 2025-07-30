The Beloved Fruit You've Probably Never Thought To Freeze-Dry

Freeze-dried fruit, in all its crunchy, weightless glory, easily enhances a variety of convenient snacks, homemade meals, and decadent desserts. While you might enjoy sprinkling freeze-dried strawberries on crave-worthy PB overnight oats and adding crunchy cherries to homemade trail mix, there is another popular yet unexpected fruit worthy of freeze-drying. Believe it or not, avocados can be enjoyed in a multitude of ways, including fresh and freeze-dried.

To better understand exactly how avocados can be freeze-dried, it's important to distinguish the differences between freeze-dried versus dehydrated fruit. Unlike dehydrated fruit which has significantly less moisture than fresh fruit and often presents a chewy, leather-like texture, freeze-dried fruit is essentially frozen fruit without water thanks to the process of sublimation. Freeze-dried produce has a light and airy texture accompanied by a crisp bite. Moreover, freeze-drying can extend the shelf life of fruits to anywhere between 10 and 25 years depending on how well they are stored — as opposed to the handful of days you get with fresh avocados.

However, in order to effectively freeze-dry avocado (and any other fruit of choice), you need access to an at-home freeze-dryer. Whether you use a friend's or already have your own, the next few steps are simple. Start by selecting ripe, semi-firm avocados and cut the flesh into uniform slices that measure about ¼ of an inch thick so that they are thin enough to dry quickly but also have some bite. Next, place the strips on a parchment-lined baking sheet and pop them in the freezer until frozen. From here, freeze-dry your frozen avocado slices before storing them in vacuum-sealed plastic bags. Once you have your own stash, feel free to add freeze-dried avocado to all your favorite meals.