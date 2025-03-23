This Trick Makes Store-Bought Frosting So Much Better (And Requires No Extra Ingredients)
When the craving strikes for a slice of cake, nothing else will satisfy. Luckily, a box of cake mix and a can of creamy frosting are rare examples of store-bought ingredients can delight the palate almost as well as professionally made, multi-tiered masterpieces. Perhaps the best part about buying easy-to-assemble ingredients is that as soon as you get home, there are hundreds of upgrades — and a few brilliant hacks — that can make your quick baking project even better.
When it comes to a box cake mix, there is no shortage of tips to make your cake mix taste homemade, from swapping in buttermilk to adding a few warm spices. Plus, there are even a few technical pointers that can guarantee fluffy cake-layer success, like remembering not to overmix baked goods. However, when it comes to store-bought frosting, there's one essential step that beats out all the rest for both its simplicity and utility: whipping the frosting to transform its straight-from-the-can consistency.
As soon as you're ready to frost your cooled cake, simply take your frosting out of its tub and whip it. You can use the paddle attachment of your stand mixer, beat the frosting with a hand mixer, or even use some elbow grease to quickly incorporate air into your frosting. You'll notice right away that your frosting will start to increase in volume and look lighter and airier. With just a minute or two of whipping, you'll find your frosting looks better, tastes fluffier, and is even easier to use.
Other things to know about whipping store-bought frosting
While some might love that the grocery store tubs of frosting come in a super dense, decadently dippable form, there's no denying that this canned frosting can be challenging to maneuver. In fact, you're might even be frequently disappointed by how your frosting looks once you've managed to spread it onto your cake layers or cupcakes. Whipped frosting, on the other hand, is much more spreadable which means you can extend one tub of frosting even further around your cake or cupcakes. Plus, you are also much less likely to mar the surface of your cake by pushing and pulling your frosting around.
It's also much easier to add a fun mix-ins to your frosting when it is out of the can and in a mixing bowl. Food coloring, heavy cream, condensed milk, coconut flakes — the world is your oyster once your frosting has some room to breathe. Plus, once you're happy with the flavor, color, and consistency of your whipped mixture, you can move your store-bought frosting into a piping bag for an extra flourish. Your finished project will look seriously professional and have the rich yet light taste to match.