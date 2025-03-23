This Trick Makes Store-Bought Frosting So Much Better (And Requires No Extra Ingredients)

When the craving strikes for a slice of cake, nothing else will satisfy. Luckily, a box of cake mix and a can of creamy frosting are rare examples of store-bought ingredients can delight the palate almost as well as professionally made, multi-tiered masterpieces. Perhaps the best part about buying easy-to-assemble ingredients is that as soon as you get home, there are hundreds of upgrades — and a few brilliant hacks — that can make your quick baking project even better.

When it comes to a box cake mix, there is no shortage of tips to make your cake mix taste homemade, from swapping in buttermilk to adding a few warm spices. Plus, there are even a few technical pointers that can guarantee fluffy cake-layer success, like remembering not to overmix baked goods. However, when it comes to store-bought frosting, there's one essential step that beats out all the rest for both its simplicity and utility: whipping the frosting to transform its straight-from-the-can consistency.

As soon as you're ready to frost your cooled cake, simply take your frosting out of its tub and whip it. You can use the paddle attachment of your stand mixer, beat the frosting with a hand mixer, or even use some elbow grease to quickly incorporate air into your frosting. You'll notice right away that your frosting will start to increase in volume and look lighter and airier. With just a minute or two of whipping, you'll find your frosting looks better, tastes fluffier, and is even easier to use.