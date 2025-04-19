When you think of Subway, the first thing that may come to mind is the distinct smell of Subway's bread baking. However, if asked, what went wrong with Subway's breakfast menu? Your response may be, "Wait, Subway serves breakfast?" Yep, and even many of the sandwich chain's loyal customers were unaware, which is probably one of the top reasons the company cut back on it. But, then again, it's also just not very good.

Subway stopped requiring franchisees to serve breakfast back in 2018, and in a comment to Business Insider in June of that year, the then-Vice President of Subway North America James Walker said, "Each Subway location and customer base is unique, and our goal is to provide franchisees with the resources to deliver an exceptional guest experience while running a profitable business. Their success is our success." This most likely translates to: Breakfast just hasn't been very successful at Subway.

There were a couple of red flags, even back then. Bloomberg reported in the same year, that, according to survey by market-research group Field Agent, 43% of Subway customers didn't eat Subway breakfast, and 19% didn't even know that they served it at all. Subway breakfast is still very much available in certain locations, but franchise owners are no longer required to open their doors at 7 a.m., as they were from 2010 to 2018. However, while you can still get your hands on it, you should still probably avoid Subway for breakfast altogether.