Why Your Oven Is The Secret To The Ultimate Glass Of Lemonade

From kids selling it at sidewalk stands to adults sipping it on a sunny porch, lemonade is a quintessential summer refresher beloved by folks of all ages. While squeezing fresh lemons and stirring in sugar has long been the go-to method for homemade lemonade, there's an unexpectedly surprising twist that can take your next batch to the next level. There are various tips and tricks to make lemonade more exciting and flavorful, but using the oven to roast your lemons before juicing them is probably not what one would have in mind for a chilled, refreshing beverage. If turning on your oven in the summer heat is the last thing you want to do, hear us out, because this hack is going to transform a basic lemonade into something quite extraordinary. Roasting, unlike baking, requires higher temperatures, usually over 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and as a result, your lemons will develop a nice caramelization; deep, toasty undertones; and a delectable sweetness.

To make the best lemonade, roast halved lemons with their flesh side down at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 15 to 20 minutes, or until the edges start to develop a nice char. Once cooled, squeeze the juice of the roasted lemons and combine with your other standard lemonade ingredients. The result is a refreshing pour of lemonade with added complexity — you'd never want it any other way. Plus, your kitchen is left smelling heavenly, so it's a win for the taste buds and your sense of smell. Still not convinced to use the oven? There's always the handy air fryer that can take the task of developing the desired, roasted flavor in your lemons. For an added smoky touch, take advantage of an outdoor grill or smoker if you have one.