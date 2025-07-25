9 Restaurant Secrets About Red Lobster

Dining out feels more expensive than ever, and chains like Red Lobster are no exception. So, when you do opt to step out for a bite to eat rather than whip something up in your own kitchen, it is absolutely crucial to be fully informed in order to make the most of your experience.

Below are nine restaurant secrets about Red Lobster that you'll want to know before you sit down for some crab legs and Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Whether you're on the hunt for the best deals and discounts or simply want to know what menu items to avoid, you'll find some information that'll prepare you for a trip to the seafood chain. But as you read, keep in mind that prices may change and continue to rise over time. Additionally, prices might also vary by location, so it is best to cross-reference with the prices from the Red Lobster location nearest you.