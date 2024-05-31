The Best Way To Reheat Pasta With Alfredo Sauce

If you're dealing with a tomato-based sauce, reheating pasta is pretty straightforward: Just gently heat it up. But when it comes to creamier pastas, things get tricky — and buttery, cheesy Alfredo sauce is one such example. Cream is a key part of an Alfredo sauce recipe, and even when you're initially preparing the sauce, that cream can separate, leading to a sauce with an unappetizing curdled texture, referred to as a "broken" sauce.

Advertisement

This problem also crops up when reheating Alfredo sauce, as the oil from the cream, cheese, and butter can separate out from the sauce. But you can avoid this by following a few steps. Reheat the pasta on the stovetop on low heat (high heat makes it more likely to separate), and stir it frequently; if you're only reheating sauce without noodles, stir it with a whisk. Heavy-bottomed pans are best since they spread the heat out more evenly. If the sauce is already thick, or it starts to thicken a lot while you reheat it, it's wise to add some liquid to keep the sauce smooth — milk or water both work.

A slightly more cumbersome stovetop method for Alfredo sauce is to use a double boiler: Heat a pot of water, and place a bowl of pasta inside that pot (make sure it's not touching the water). Steam from the water gently heats the bowl and pasta, and the indirect heat makes it less likely that your sauce will separate. Again, be sure to stir it regularly.

Advertisement