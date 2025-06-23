The Best Days To Buy Fresh Fish At The Grocery Store Are Also The Busiest

If you're sourcing fresh fish at the grocery store, you may have questions about whether it's the best, freshest seafood you can buy. You might also wonder if there are any tricks to choosing the highest-quality fish. When we talked to Robert DiGregorio, the director of seafood quality at Fulton Fish Market, he offered tips on what to consider when shopping for fresh fish. Turns out, it's often just in the timing.

Grocery stores stock fish to be sold when it is busiest, according to DiGregorio. Of course, this might make it more difficult, or possibly less convenient, to buy it on some days. "Since supermarkets are busier the second half of the week, especially weekends, that might be when they get most of their new product in," DiGregorio says. The catch might not be as high quality if it's been sitting for a few days, which may be the case if you're shopping earlier in the week.

When choosing fish, there are signs that might help you decide on what to buy. Though fishmongers aren't always readily available to talk at grocery stores, if you are lucky enough to find one free at the fish counter, DiGregorio recommends asking to see the fish up close, or even smell or touch it if allowed. "Generally speaking, whole fish should have clear eyes, red gills and not look dried up," he says. "Fillets should be translucent and moist, not dull looking and separating at the seams." Customers should look for signs that fish has gone bad as well, such as an ammonia smell, bruising, or gray flesh. You can also ask the fishmonger about the catch date, when it came in, and when and where the fillets were cut. If the answers aren't to your liking, it might be better to get frozen fish.