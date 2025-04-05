This Tangy Ingredient Brings Bright Flavor To Grilled Cheese

Whether you're 5 or 95, a good, old-fashioned, ultra-crispy grilled cheese is one of those timeless provisions that never goes out of style. Despite its enduring appeal, giving a plain Jane grilled cheese the occasional makeover keeps its novelty intact. Enter kimchi — the tangy, refreshing, flavor-forward fixin' that takes your average grilled cheese from ordinary to extraordinary with minimal extra work.

Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish made by fermenting vegetables, most commonly napa cabbage, radish, or cucumber, with flavoring agents like Korean red pepper flakes, garlic, ginger, and fish sauce. Similar to sauerkraut, kimchi flaunts a tangy, briny, and bright taste. Unlike its German cousin, however, the flavors used to make kimchi culminate in a more dynamic flavor profile and aromatic tapestry that walks the line between savory, sour, and spicy.

By introducing kimchi into your grilled cheese, you provide the otherwise one-dimensional taste of bread and dairy with full-bodied layers of flavor complexity and depth. In addition to its electric flavor, kimchi also has a crunchy, refreshing, and satisfying texture that imbues the soft, creamy, and gently toasted consistency of a grilled cheese with a more lively mouthfeel. Not to mention that kimchi is a great source of digestion-improving probiotics, essential vitamins, and minerals that give your grilled cheese a nutritional upgrade.