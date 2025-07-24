Try Out This Flavor Boost For Cheap Bourbon The Next Time You Go Camping

Even though bourbon has to be made in accordance to some pretty strict guidelines, there's still a ton of variation from one bottle of corn liquor to the next. For every truly valuable bourbon out there, there's another bourbon that you'd be better off leaving on the shelf. But if you find yourself with a bourbon that just isn't speaking to you, don't simply let it sit in your cabinet collecting dust — put it to good use instead with a touch of creativity and a childhood throwback.

There are a bunch of easy ways you can upgrade the taste of cheap bourbon, and one of them is perfect for those warm summer campfire nights. Hear us out — toast a marshmallow and drop that into your glass of bourbon. In a move not too far removed from making your own flavored vodka via infusion, this will allow you to impart the marshmallow's sweet and toasty flavors into your bourbon, making your liquor bearable at worst and delicious at best. Better yet, it gives you an excuse to roast even more marshmallows at your next campfire!