5 Ways To Use Up Cheap Bourbon
Bourbon is a type of whiskey that's made in the United States. To be called bourbon, it must be made primarily with corn and aged for a minimum of two years. But some bourbons are better for sipping than others, and if you find yourself with a cheap bourbon that probably should have stayed on the shelf, then you don't have to toss it. Just use it in a way that brings out its best flavors without being the focus of a recipe — similar to how cheap wine is great to use in cooking.
To be fair, even cheap bourbons can have great flavor, while some expensive ones might not be worth the money. Whether you're adding it to your favorite barbecue sauce, turning it into a tasty dessert, or using it to give flavor to pan-fried foods, there are countless ways to make the most of this oaky, slightly-sweet libation.
Make a barbecue glaze
When you want a unique addition to your next burger or rack of ribs, skip the standard ketchup or dry rub and instead make a sweet and savory glaze with that inexpensive bourbon. Think of it like a fun twist on a typical barbecue sauce recipe, only this time, you'll add the bourbon and let the mixture cook down to form a thick, syrup-like sauce. It's a perfect addition to grilled chicken, too.
Bourbon's notes often have slightly sweet vanilla or oaky flavors, add a burst of umami with Worcestershire for a nice flavor contrast. This is best if you're making a homemade barbecue bourbon glaze, but for a quick and easy alternative, just purchase a bottle of the store-bought sauce and add a little bourbon as it heats. For a fun contrast, add some bubbly sweet soda, such as Coca-Cola or Dr Pepper, to give a subtle sweetness that complements those bourbon flavors.
Add it to your favorite baked goods
Bourbon brownies, anyone? Bourbon and chocolate are a surprisingly perfect pairing. Add a splash of bourbon into that store-bought brownie batter to give an edgier flavor to your favorite dessert. Brownie batter is delicate, so only add a small amount of bourbon — anywhere from two tablespoons to no more than a ¼ cup, depending on the texture and level of flavor you're looking for.
If you don't want to add it directly into your baked goods' batter, you can also create a powdered sugar glaze to pour over the top of what you're baking. Finish cinnamon rolls with a sweet bourbon glaze, or create a chocolate frosting with a splash of bourbon to spread over cakes or brownies. You can even add Oreos, milk, and a little bourbon to a blender to create a quick and easy bourbon chocolate syrup that goes perfectly over vanilla or coffee ice cream.
Infuse it into coffees and syrups
While you'd be ill-advised to start your day with a splash of bourbon in your coffee, if you're enjoying the caffeinated beverage as an after-dinner drink, a little bourbon could enhance its flavor nicely when paired with the cream and sugar that's often added to the drink. Don't add more than 1 ½ ounces, though, and you might want even less if you're just looking for a subtle hint of that whiskey flavor. You can add bourbon to your hot chocolate, too.
If you're making a latte with vanilla or caramel syrup, or even just enjoying some pancakes, add a splash of bourbon whiskey to the syrup first. You can buy syrups at your local grocery store, then upgrade them with a hint of the liquor. Since many bourbons have notes of vanilla or caramel anyway, the flavors will all complement one another nicely. From there, add it to the latte or breakfast dish and enjoy those deep, rich flavors.
Make a bourbon liqueur
Perhaps the bourbon itself is too cheap to drink on its own. But that doesn't mean it can't find a home in some kind of cocktail — even if you turn it into something else. Baileys Irish Cream, for example, takes the flavor of whiskey and pairs it with cream, vanilla, and chocolate, where it almost creates a liquid dessert in itself. You can do the same at home, infusing the bourbon with that thicker dairy texture, plus some sweet flavors to turn it into the perfect addition to any drink (or dessert).
For a fun dessert twist, make your own bourbon cream, then add some to a blender with vanilla or chocolate ice cream, plus a little whole milk. Blend it into a tasty milkshake, where the hint of bourbon will shine through. You can also add a little of the bourbon cream to a cocktail, such as an espresso martini, where you'll get a hint of flavor without feeling like you're drinking something cheap.
Deglaze a pan
If you've ever made caramelized onions, then you know the importance of deglazing a pan. As the onions cook down, it's common to deglaze the pan with wine. If you're adding those onions to a burger, try deglazing with bourbon instead (bonus points if you build a bourbon barbecue glaze for that burger, too).
As food cooks down in a pan, the Maillard reaction occurs, caramelizing foods and bringing out even more flavor. Bits of food often get stuck on the bottom of the pan, and properly deglazing is a way of removing them. By adding bourbon to the pan, you're ensuring those flavors are kept intact while also adding a new kind of taste to whatever you're preparing. This doesn't just work with onions — you can add a little bourbon while deglazing the pan with other vegetables, like asparagus, or even steak and chicken.