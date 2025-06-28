5 Ways To Use Up Cheap Bourbon

Bourbon is a type of whiskey that's made in the United States. To be called bourbon, it must be made primarily with corn and aged for a minimum of two years. But some bourbons are better for sipping than others, and if you find yourself with a cheap bourbon that probably should have stayed on the shelf, then you don't have to toss it. Just use it in a way that brings out its best flavors without being the focus of a recipe — similar to how cheap wine is great to use in cooking.

To be fair, even cheap bourbons can have great flavor, while some expensive ones might not be worth the money. Whether you're adding it to your favorite barbecue sauce, turning it into a tasty dessert, or using it to give flavor to pan-fried foods, there are countless ways to make the most of this oaky, slightly-sweet libation.