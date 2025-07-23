There's A Reason Parking At Trader Joe's Is Such A Pain

When you want a favorite frozen meal with a bottle of wine for a cozy night in, making a quick stop at Trader Joe's is the move. But sometimes, it's not always possible to make a "quick stop" — and this is due to the grocer's notoriously small parking lots. There are conspiracy theories to why finding a parking spot at TJ's can take longer than grocery shopping itself, but the reasoning isn't so complicated or intentional.

Snagging a parking spot at Trader Joe's can feel like a competitive sport at times — but the retailer doesn't design the lots like this on purpose. Irked shoppers theorize that the grocer wants to make the store look busier than it is, or this design helps cut costs. In fact, the grocery chain doesn't actually have much of a say when it comes to how many spaces they have, or how large the lot is. According to the Trader Joe's podcast, commercial parking is allotted for each store by the city. The number of spots available or size of the lot is determined by the square footage of each store.

Frustrating parking lots are one of the mildly annoying things about Trader Joe's — but know that the grocer is not trying to manipulate its shoppers in any way. Yes, their stores are generally smaller, and this is intentional to fit the grocer's brand and business model. Therefore, the parking lots correlate; for example, in the Trader Joe's podcast, the hosts explain that the average TJ store is about 10,000 square feet, while many other grocery stores range from around 40,000 70,000 square feet, with some mega stores over 100,000 square feet!