The Hands-Down Best Dr Pepper Flavor Isn't The Original

Did you know that Texas has an entire museum dedicated to Dr Pepper? We love the famous soda (we even crowned it the best-tasting diet soda), so we can understand building an entire shrine to its history. The soda, which claims to blend a symphony of 23 flavors in its original recipe, stands tall beside Coca-Cola and Pepsi as one of the most iconic sodas around.

The original Dr Pepper kind of tastes like a mashup of vanilla, cherry, and licorice-infused cola, but that's only the beginning. From zero-sugar to the newer blackberry version, we tasted and ranked 11 flavors of Dr Pepper. While some fruity flavors surprisingly tasted better in their diet forms, and a few zero-sugar versions managed to near the top, our number one favorite was Dr Pepper Cherry.

Of course, it's rare to find a zero-sugar or diet soda that truly beats its full-sugar ancestor. Health and cavities aside, let's be honest: a sugary soda tastes darn good. That's why the regular Dr Pepper Cherry came out on top. It hits that sweet spot with wonderful cherry flavor layered onto the original's already complex profile. The zero-sugar version of cherry Dr Pepper did earn points (it came close to cracking the top three), but the original cherry flavor easily stole the crown for a number of reasons.