Dr Pepper Enthusiasts Can Bask In One Special Texas Museum

What do you do when you are a big fan of something? You aspire to learn more about it, whether through online research deep dives or visiting themed attractions. Those who are big fans of Dr Pepper are in luck, as there is a whole museum dedicated to the sweet, carbonated drink in the city of Waco, Texas. Dr Pepper was invented in the central Texas city at a now-closed store called Morrison's Old Corner Drug Store. The store's owner, Wade Morrison, began to sell it in 1885 and named it after the father of a woman he'd loved. The sweet drink famously has a combination of 23 unique flavors, which remain a secret, though it is thought to have notes of cherry, citrus, and vanilla.

For people wanting to learn more about the sugary drink, the Dr Pepper Museum, which was opened in May 1991, features two buildings on the site of a former bottling plant. The museum also offers tons of special experiences, including one that allows visitors to make their own soda using the brand's signature flavors and an "extreme" VIP package for "super fans." The museum is well-reviewed on Google, with many visitors praising it for being "educational" and "interesting."