Dr Pepper Enthusiasts Can Bask In One Special Texas Museum
What do you do when you are a big fan of something? You aspire to learn more about it, whether through online research deep dives or visiting themed attractions. Those who are big fans of Dr Pepper are in luck, as there is a whole museum dedicated to the sweet, carbonated drink in the city of Waco, Texas. Dr Pepper was invented in the central Texas city at a now-closed store called Morrison's Old Corner Drug Store. The store's owner, Wade Morrison, began to sell it in 1885 and named it after the father of a woman he'd loved. The sweet drink famously has a combination of 23 unique flavors, which remain a secret, though it is thought to have notes of cherry, citrus, and vanilla.
For people wanting to learn more about the sugary drink, the Dr Pepper Museum, which was opened in May 1991, features two buildings on the site of a former bottling plant. The museum also offers tons of special experiences, including one that allows visitors to make their own soda using the brand's signature flavors and an "extreme" VIP package for "super fans." The museum is well-reviewed on Google, with many visitors praising it for being "educational" and "interesting."
Other soda museums worth visiting
Dr Pepper, also known for its delicious Diet Dr Pepper option, is a popular soda choice but there are other beloved beverage options. For instance, Diet Coke has a diehard fan base and "dirty soda" is a hit among the Mormon community. Thankfully, there are several other soda museums and attractions across the United States for soda enthusiasts to appreciate.
The World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta, Georgia offers several exhibitions, including a deep dive into the drink's secret formula, a display of historical artifacts, and a beverage lab where visitors can sample historic flavors and taste test potential upcoming beverages. There is also the more general Soda Museum in St. Charles, Missouri, which transports visitors back to the nostalgic days of being a soda lover with artifacts from the 1880s to the 1980s. The museum also offers the opportunity to sample more than 50 different kinds of bottle sodas. The four-story collection even has a basement with vintage arcade games.