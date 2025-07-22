Cottage Cheese Versus Greek Yogurt: Which Has More Protein?

Your body needs protein, and while you can choose the best high protein bar to make sure you're eating enough of it, there are more versatile ways to incorporate protein into your everyday meals. Take cottage cheese and Greek yogurt, for example. There are many different ways to eat cottage cheese for breakfast, including cheesecake parfaits and morning scrambles. Fortunately, the same can be said about Greek yogurt. However, if you're looking to only consume the product that serves as the more high-protein snack, go for cottage cheese.

Even though Greek yogurt and cottage cheese are both considered high in protein, cottage cheese generally has a few more grams per serving. There are approximately 12 grams of protein in ½ cup of whole milk cottage cheese. On the other hand, there are roughly 9 grams of protein in ½ cup of whole milk Greek yogurt. Interestingly, this discrepancy becomes smaller when you consume low-fat alternatives. Even though ½ cup of low-fat cottage cheese still has more protein per serving than low-fat Greek yogurt, the difference amounts to less than 1 gram. Additionally, standard serving sizes of cottage cheese tend to be smaller than recommended servings of Greek yogurt.

In some cases, especially given the variety of brands on the market, the difference in portion size may bridge the gap in protein. Nevertheless, if you determine your selection based on protein alone, cottage cheese generally has more per serving than Greek yogurt. However, both dairy products offer other nutritional benefits worth considering.