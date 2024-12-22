How To Choose The Best Fish For Homemade Ceviche
Ceviche, when it's made properly using fresh, quality ingredients, is an absolutely brilliant dish. With its focus on fresh seafood and a zingy marinade, it's no surprise that it makes the shortlist of must-try Latin American dishes, with Peru taking perhaps the most pride in the creation. Although there are certain regional differences that can distinguish one ceviche from another, like in the case of Mexican versus Peruvian ceviche, the focus is almost always on choosing a fitting seafood to serve as the base of the dish. In the case of choosing the best fish, you're replete with options, but there are ways to narrow your choices.
For a little culinary guidance, Chowhound tapped Ryan Ratino, an executive chef/owner of Michelin-starred Bresca and JÔNT DC, both based in Washington D.C., and MAASS and Ômo, both located in Florida. When asked about what he searches for when choosing a fish for ceviche, he suggested to you shop "for fish with a pearlescent look to the flesh where you can almost see a beautiful rainbow." Additionally, he warns cooks against grabbing a filet of fish that seems to be leaking water. As for specific recommendations, Ratino likes corvina, grouper, and tilefish as these particular fish have "amazing texture and body." While no one can guarantee the culinary finesse of an executive chef, you can be one step closer to achieving the perfect ceviche by keeping an eye out for these fish.
Why fresh and firm fish is best
The cardinal rule of choosing a fish for ceviche, or really any fish dish for that matter, is that you avoid the mistake of buying old fish. That rainbow-like pearlescence that chef Ryan Ratino mentioned? That's usually a strong indicator that your fish is fresh or has at least only recently been cut. Similar features such as bright, colorful scales are further signs that your fish is a very recent addition to your fishmonger's collection. As far as the water leaching is concerned, a piece of fish that's emitting above-normal amounts of water could potentially throw off the balance of your acidic marinade, affecting not only the taste but also the texture of your ceviche.
Texture is paramount not just in the wateriness of the fish but also in the firmness of the flesh itself. When the fish is placed in the citrusy marinade of ceviche, the fish's proteins denature, effectively "cooking" the fish without exposing it to heat. However, the acid can also cause this process to go too far, resulting in a mushy product. Thus, choosing a firmer fish whose flesh can withstand the denaturing of the marinade is one way to ensure your ceviche has a satisfying bite to it. With the fish choice for your ceviche done and dusted, the only thing you'll have to worry about now is picking the right wine to serve it with.