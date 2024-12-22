How To Choose The Best Fish For Homemade Ceviche

Ceviche, when it's made properly using fresh, quality ingredients, is an absolutely brilliant dish. With its focus on fresh seafood and a zingy marinade, it's no surprise that it makes the shortlist of must-try Latin American dishes, with Peru taking perhaps the most pride in the creation. Although there are certain regional differences that can distinguish one ceviche from another, like in the case of Mexican versus Peruvian ceviche, the focus is almost always on choosing a fitting seafood to serve as the base of the dish. In the case of choosing the best fish, you're replete with options, but there are ways to narrow your choices.

For a little culinary guidance, Chowhound tapped Ryan Ratino, an executive chef/owner of Michelin-starred Bresca and JÔNT DC, both based in Washington D.C., and MAASS and Ômo, both located in Florida. When asked about what he searches for when choosing a fish for ceviche, he suggested to you shop "for fish with a pearlescent look to the flesh where you can almost see a beautiful rainbow." Additionally, he warns cooks against grabbing a filet of fish that seems to be leaking water. As for specific recommendations, Ratino likes corvina, grouper, and tilefish as these particular fish have "amazing texture and body." While no one can guarantee the culinary finesse of an executive chef, you can be one step closer to achieving the perfect ceviche by keeping an eye out for these fish.