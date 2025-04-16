12 Ways To Enjoy Baked Beans Beyond Cookout

Baked beans are a classic cookout staple that we all know and love and are the perfect accompaniment to hot dogs and hamburgers. Restricting them to just a few meals, though, is wasting a great opportunity as canned beans have so much more potential.

The delicious rich, slightly sweet sauce that baked beans come in makes them an ideal addition to numerous dishes, and they can even be the main attraction in some cases. From making a bean pie to upgrading your quesadillas, those cans of beans in your pantry have a few surprises up their sleeves.

Because beans are packed with protein and fiber, adding them to your usual midweek meals will up the nutrition content as well as the taste. These dishes are all easy to make, hearty and wholesome, and guaranteed to be enjoyed by the whole family. Let's jump in and take a look at 12 ways to enjoy baked beans beyond cookouts.