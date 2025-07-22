9 Pro Tips To Build The Perfect Fish Sandwich

It's always "chicken sandwich this" and "chicken sandwich that" — when is it going to be the fish sandwich's time to shine? Sure, it may not be as prevalent on fast food chain menus and in restaurants as the chicken sandwich, but this fresh-from-the-sea (or really, fresh-from-the-fryer) sando deserves a little more love and attention. Not only is the combination of a soft, flaky fish and a crispy fried coating excellent, but there are numerous avenues you can take as far as toppings, bread, and sauces go.

If you have a hankering for a fried fish sandwich from time to time, or patiently wait for your favorite local joint to add it back on the menu when Lent comes around, you're in the right place. We caught up with several fish sando experts, including chef Gordon Drysdale, culinary director at Scoma's in San Francisco, Mariah Weiner, head chef at Atwood Oyster House, and recipe developer Marissa Stevens from Pinch and Swirl. They shared some of their top tips for making a great fish sandwich, as well as how to take this seafood shack classic to new heights.