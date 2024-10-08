Give Store-Bought Tartar Sauce An Upgrade With 2 Ingredients
While store-bought tartar sauce certainly is convenient (and there are some quality grocery store tartar sauces out there), it can sometimes lack the freshness and complexity of homemade tartar sauce and be a bit disappointing. But we get it. Sometimes you just need things to be quick and easy, especially if you are frying your own seafood and are eager to eat. If you don't have the time or energy to make your own, you can elevate your store-bought sauce with just two ingredients that will make a huge difference: lemon juice and fresh herbs.
Store-bought sauces typically include vinegar as an ingredient to get that punch of acidity, but fresh lemon juice brings a brightness that can only be achieved by real citrus. It balances out the briny flavors of other ingredients, such as pickles or capers, and cuts through the heaviness of the mayonnaise and fried fish. When adding lemon juice to your sauce, start with 1 teaspoon, and then do a taste test. Add another teaspoon if it needs a bit more, but be sure the amount you're adding isn't going to make your sauce too watery.
Bring in more layers of flavor with fresh herbs
Store-bought tartar sauces may include some dried herbs, like paprika or garlic powder, but mixing in a variety of fresh herbs adds depth and complexity that can rival a homemade sauce. Some great options to use include finely chopped dill, chives, parsley, or tarragon, but you can use just one of these or any combination you like. Dill is a classic herb commonly used in tartar sauce that works well with the tanginess of the lemon juice and pickles. Parsley has a light peppery taste, and chives will add a hint of onion or garlic. Dill, parsley, and chives all bring an earthy freshness to your sauce. Just like with the lemon juice, start small when adding in your herbs and taste along the way, but a tablespoon or two of whichever herb you are using will pack a big punch. Less is more with tarragon, however, so don't add too much or it will overpower the flavor. About ½ teaspoon should do the trick. Tarragon has a flavor similar to licorice, and is used in another rich and creamy sauce — béarnaise sauce.
Lemon juice and fresh herbs will transform your store-bought tartar sauce into a delectable condiment that brings a silky coolness to your hot and crunchy fried seafood. Tartar sauce is a great addition to other types of food as well, so if you have lemons or herbs you need to use, consider reaching for that store-bought sauce in your fridge to add an extra kick to your meal.