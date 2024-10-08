Give Store-Bought Tartar Sauce An Upgrade With 2 Ingredients

While store-bought tartar sauce certainly is convenient (and there are some quality grocery store tartar sauces out there), it can sometimes lack the freshness and complexity of homemade tartar sauce and be a bit disappointing. But we get it. Sometimes you just need things to be quick and easy, especially if you are frying your own seafood and are eager to eat. If you don't have the time or energy to make your own, you can elevate your store-bought sauce with just two ingredients that will make a huge difference: lemon juice and fresh herbs.

Store-bought sauces typically include vinegar as an ingredient to get that punch of acidity, but fresh lemon juice brings a brightness that can only be achieved by real citrus. It balances out the briny flavors of other ingredients, such as pickles or capers, and cuts through the heaviness of the mayonnaise and fried fish. When adding lemon juice to your sauce, start with 1 teaspoon, and then do a taste test. Add another teaspoon if it needs a bit more, but be sure the amount you're adding isn't going to make your sauce too watery.