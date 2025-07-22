6 'Cheese Products' You Might Want To Avoid Buying

Cheese is a common food in many people's lives, adorning dishes from the simplest grilled cheese sandwich to a gourmet soufflé. From a crumbly blue Stilton to a creamy French brie or aged Parmesan, many cheeses are renowned worldwide for their intense flavor and long-established cheesemaking traditions.

At the other end of the scale, however, are cheese products that don't exactly make it to a sophisticated charcuterie board. Many staples in the cheese aisle at the grocery store are bordering on not legally being cheese, still, we add them to our carts and melt them on top of well, everything. While the FDA doesn't have an official legal definition for the broad category of "cheese," its description of different types of cheese makes it clear that real cheese comes from dairy sources such as milk or cream; enzymes such as rennet for clotting purposes; and limited additives such as colorings and anti-fungal agents.

From cheese in a can to shelf-stable Parmesan imposters, many of the popular cheese products on our shelves fall into the ultra-processed category of food, meaning that regular consumption is not good for our bodies long-term. They often have stabilizers, colorings, and emulsifiers that are designed to make the product as convenient as possible — from extending the shelf life to creating a spreadable texture — at the expense of nutritional quality.

For this list, we have chosen the cheese products that are the most highly processed, so they might not be the best for your health. Let's take a look at the "cheese products" you might want to avoid buying.