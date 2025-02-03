Is Canola Oil Different From Vegetable Oil?

If you've ever wandered through the supermarket searching for the right oil to make some churros or prepare crispy buttermilk fried chicken, you've surely come across canola oil. It's right there, stacked next to plain vegetable oil on the shelves. However, distinguishing between the two is challenging, as the only noticeable differences are their labels and packaging. The oils share a yellow color and cost no more than a few dollars per gallon, so it's only natural to question what truly sets them apart.

As you probably know, canola oil is one of the best kinds of oils to use when deep-frying. It's also ideal for sauteing, barbecuing, salad dressings, and even baking, and Iron Chef Bobby Flay chooses it over olive oil most of the time. You might be thinking, sure, but that's perfectly achievable with vegetable oil, as well. While that might be the case, canola oil's lower saturated fat content makes it stand out. For every tablespoon of vegetable oil you use, you'll be consuming almost 2 grams of saturated fat, which is nearly twice as much as a tablespoon of canola oil.