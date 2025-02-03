Is Canola Oil Different From Vegetable Oil?
If you've ever wandered through the supermarket searching for the right oil to make some churros or prepare crispy buttermilk fried chicken, you've surely come across canola oil. It's right there, stacked next to plain vegetable oil on the shelves. However, distinguishing between the two is challenging, as the only noticeable differences are their labels and packaging. The oils share a yellow color and cost no more than a few dollars per gallon, so it's only natural to question what truly sets them apart.
As you probably know, canola oil is one of the best kinds of oils to use when deep-frying. It's also ideal for sauteing, barbecuing, salad dressings, and even baking, and Iron Chef Bobby Flay chooses it over olive oil most of the time. You might be thinking, sure, but that's perfectly achievable with vegetable oil, as well. While that might be the case, canola oil's lower saturated fat content makes it stand out. For every tablespoon of vegetable oil you use, you'll be consuming almost 2 grams of saturated fat, which is nearly twice as much as a tablespoon of canola oil.
Canola is unlike any other oil
Upon seeing those vast yellow fields covered with canola plants, one might assume that this plant has been grown for millennia. But, what's truly fascinating is that canola oil (short for Canada oil low acid) has only been around for about half a century.
The crop itself (Brassica napus) was developed when a group of plant breeders in Canada crossbred several rapeseed varieties to reduce the erucic acid content to less than 2%. This resulted in the creation of a plant that is now a go-to choice for farmers worldwide.
Known for its mild flavor, canola oil is the ideal neutral cooking oil. It's a great option when you want to preserve the dish's authentic flavor without the oil altering the final taste. In addition, it has a lower amount of saturated fat when compared to other cooking oils. Thanks to its high smoke point of up to around 450 degrees Fahrenheit, it's also great for high heat cooking.
To make things even better, canola oil offers much more than just basic cooking benefits. Surprisingly for a lab-developed crop, it's quite rich in omega-3 fatty acids, making it good for both the brain and the heart. It can even help reduce LDL cholesterol.
What is vegetable oil?
When it comes to vegetable oil, it's important to note that there's no single vegetable oil. The term actually refers to all plant-based oils, whether it's soybean, sunflower, avocado, or a mix containing a little bit of everything. If you use a blend, you can never be quite sure what you're cooking with. Most vegetable oils are, however, are based on soybean oil and are sometimes mixed with corn oil.
Vegetable oil is typically light-colored, odorless, and relatively mild in flavor. Similarly to canola oil, vegetable oil won't overpower the taste of your dishes. You can use vegetable oil for dips, homemade mayo, or any high-heat cooking thanks to its high smoke point of around 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The catch, however, is that, unlike canola oil, vegetable oil has a high saturated fat content. Consuming too much can raise the LDL cholesterol in your blood and increase the likelihood of heart disease and stroke.
Cooking with canola and vegetable oil
The main differences between canola oil and vegetable oil are where they come from and their saturated fat content. Aside from that, they're quite similar, and you can even mix them together. If you try both oils on their own, whether by dipping some bread into each of them or drizzling them over salads, you might notice their subtle contrasts due to the different plants they're made from.
However, during cooking -– unless you're some kind of a nose expert with a supernatural sense of smell -– these differences become practically undetectable, as both oils are neutral. You can swap them out in your recipe without worrying about the taste changing.
Finally, always check the expiration date and store your oils properly, meaning somewhere cool, dry, and away from light. Otherwise, you risk them going rancid — the fats will deteriorate and make your pantry smell like crayons.