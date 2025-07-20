How Brisket Wrap Liquid Works Compared To Spritzing

It might not be the first thing you think about when you're enjoying a decadent plate of smoked meats, but there's a lot of tricky science that goes into cooking meat low and slow. For example, the key to smoking a tough cut of meat like brisket is to give it the time it needs for connective tissues to break down so the meat can become tender without burning or drying out. Unfortunately, according to barbecue expert Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools, "fire inherently dries things out. This usually presents itself in the form of the seasoning/rub on the outside of the brisket being mealy and dry." That's why many pitmasters choose to add some kind of moistening component into the mix, typically in the form of spritzing, wrapping, or a water pan.

Spritzing involves regularly spraying meat with liquid as it cooks to add flavor and help counteract the drying effects of heat. The downside, Thomas says, is it "tends to evaporate off pretty quickly." That's why he prefers a water pan, which keeps the humidity high as its contents evaporate. Wrapping, on the other hand, is a more direct method of surrounding your brisket in liquid. This helps steam the meat and accelerates tissue breakdown. In Thomas' opinion, "wrapping is much more effective because the meat is fully enclosed. Thus, there isn't any moisture loss."