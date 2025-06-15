How Long Do You Need To Let Brisket Rest?

Cooking brisket is a labor of love. Whether you braise it or smoke it, experts agree the best brisket cooking method is low and slow. The high level of connective tissue in this cut (essentially its pectoral muscles, resting just below the shoulder of the cow) becomes luscious and fork-tender over time, but you can't rush it. Trying to cook this beef cut too quickly is one of the mistakes that ruin a brisket's texture, and so is cutting into it too soon after cooking.

After trimming about ¼ to ½ inch of fat from your beef brisket, searing the meat at a high temperature for that enviable caramelized crust, and cooking at a low temperature for about an hour per pound, you may be eager to slice it right away. The tantalizing, meaty aromas have surely been wafting your way for the better part of the day. But not so fast. You'll need to rest the meat for about one hour first. Giving your brisket enough time to rest is a key step that will take it from dry and lifeless to moist and addictive.