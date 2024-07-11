The Spray Bottle Hack To Grill Extra Flavorful Steaks

Marinating your steak before you grill it isn't the only way to add some extra flavor: Equipped with a spray bottle, you can add flavor while it's on the grill. This technique is sometimes called "spritzing," and while it's often recommended for when you're smoking or barbecuing meats, you can also try it with regular grilling.

The process is easy: Put a liquid in your spray bottle and spritz it onto the meat from different angles, so you cover the whole surface. Of course, there's the question of what to put into that bottle. A typical option is to spray apple cider vinegar (perhaps mixed with water). This has a few effects — it adds moisture back in that would be lost during the grilling process, but it also adds flavor, and vinegar generally helps tenderize meat, making for a softer end product. Alternatively, spritzing a marinade can add flavor, or something like apple juice can help the meat caramelize, while the acid in it tenderizes it.

But one overlooked option would be to spritz it with red wine. This works for the same reason a glass of red wine pairs with steak: The acidic properties balance out the fat in the meat, while the acidity (like with vinegar) tenderizes, and it'll generally add moisture back into the steak. (That said, some spritzing proponents question how much flavor a light spray of red wine can add — but it certainly won't harm your steak.)

